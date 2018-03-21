Ronaldo reveals reason behind unique hairstyle during World Cup 2002

Ronaldo with his unique haircut during World Cup 2002. (Source: AP) Ronaldo with his unique haircut during World Cup 2002. (Source: AP)

Brazil legend Ronaldo revealed in an interview recently that his famous World Cup hairstyle in 2002 was a way to distract the media from ongoing injury troubles. Ronaldo shone in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Germany in the final to fetch his country fifth World Cup title.

In Melbourne to announce Real Madrid’s ‘World of Tour Football Experience’, the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year revealed the reason behind his unique and much-talked-about hairstyle. He said, “I had an injury in my leg and everybody was talking about that. I decided to cut my hair and leave the small thing there. I come to training and everybody saw me with bad hair. Everybody was talking about the hair and forgot about the injury. I could stay more calm and relaxed and focused on my training.”

“I’m not proud about the hair itself because it was pretty strange. But it was a good way to change the subject,” he added.

Hoping that Brazil end their 16-year wait, Ronaldo said, “A few national teams that always will be there in the finals like Germany, Spain, France. All very strong teams. Let’s see. I hope Brazil can win again.”

I’m very optimistic about the Brazilian national team. We changed a lot from the last two years … improved a lot with the new coach,” he said. “We have Renato Augusto who plays in China and for the national team. [Where they play] is not the problem. Hulk has been a lot with Tite and I think football right now is more global than ever.”

