Ronaldinho to visit Mumbai for Premier Futsal on Friday

Ronaldinho will be in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: AP) Ronaldinho will be in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: AP)

Football legend Ronaldinho is visiting India again. The FIFA World Player of the Year will be in Mumbai this Friday to discuss his future with Premier Futsal.

It is reported that the Brazilian footballer will be making a Premier Futsal announcement in the city this week. Ronaldinho, who was a part of Premier Futsal last year, quit after just two games and he had to return to Rio de Janeiro for the Paralympic Games, where he was appointed the ‘Brand Ambassador’. He also scored five goals for his team Goa before leaving for Brazil.

On his next visit to India, Ronaldinho said, “My association with Premier Futsal has been a fruitful one. It was a great experience to be in India and play in front of local crowds last year and I look forward to another warm welcome from this sports loving country.”

Luis Figo, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Hernan Crespo and Cafu were also part of the indoor football tournament that saw its inaugural last year. Premier Futsal is the world’s largest futsal promotions company bringing football legends, futsal superstars and home-grown talent on one platform.

Ronaldinho, along with Giggs was in Pakistan recently for exhibition matches.

