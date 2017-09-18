Ronaldinho stars as Delhi Dragons beat Chennai Singhams 4-2

Ronaldinho missed a chance in the opening minute as his header went way above the bar. (Source: Twitter) Ronaldinho missed a chance in the opening minute as his header went way above the bar. (Source: Twitter)

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho’s brace helped Delhi Dragons outclass Chennai Singhams 4-2 in their match in the second edition of Premier Futsal here tonight.

The Brazilian superstar was complemented by his team mates Rolon and Diego Nunes Costa who scored a goal each.

It took no time for Ronaldinho to score the first goal off a header after a pass from Diego Costa to take his side 1-0 ahead in the second minute of play.

In the third minute, the Chennai side equalised courtesy their skipper and Argentinean legend Hernan Crespo, who netted the ball in the right corner of goal.

Chennai missed on a couple of close chances in the opening quarter though it was the more aggressive team of the two.

In the second quarter, Ronaldinho missed a chance in the opening minute as his header went way above the bar. Crespo was not around but that did not stop his teammates and in the 14th minute it was Angel Claudino who netted the ball to take his side 2-1 up.

In the 17th minute Ronaldinho’s header was aptly saved by the Chennai custodian. At the half-way mark Chennai led 2-1.

In the third quarter, De Jesus had a chance to equalise for the Delhi team, but his header was blocked by goal keeper Preetam. But in the 26th minute, it was Rolon who equalised for Delhi after he striked from a little after the half line.

With a minute to finish the third quarter, it was Ronaldinho who showed his class again. After the initial shot by his team-mate was saved by goal keeper, Ronaldinho smoothly drifted the ball inside the goal post to take Delhi 3-2 ahead.

In the 32nd minute, Costa took the Chennai goal keeper by surprise when his shot went inside the goal post.

Delhi Dragons had defeated Ryan Giggs-led Mumbai Warriors 4-3 in their opening game with Ronaldinho scoring all the four goals. Yesterday Chennai suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Telgu Tigers.

In the second game of the evening, Mumbai Warriors scored a come-from-behind 6-4 victory against an equally impressive Kerala Cobras.

Other matches of this season will be held in Bengaluru and the semi-finals and final would be held in Dubai.

