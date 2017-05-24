Ronaldinho pays surprise visit to Barcelona training camp ahead of Copa del Rey final

Ronaldinho was a special guest at Barcelona’s training session on Wednesday. (Source: Barcelona Twitter) Ronaldinho was a special guest at Barcelona’s training session on Wednesday. (Source: Barcelona Twitter)

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho decided to pay his former teammates a visit during their training session on Wednesday for the Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

Barca are preparing to end the season with a trophy on Saturday night after their Spanish season finished with a win against Eibar. The Spanish giants however lost to Real Madrid in the title race by three points as Los Blancos claimed the title after five years.

Ronaldinho gave a surprise visit to Luis Enrique’s team in the morning to boost their confidence ahead of the final. The Brazilian legend took advantage of his promotional tour in Saint Petersburg as he stopped by to spend time with the players. He is currently working as the ambassador of the Catalan club.

Although the twice voted Fifa World Player of the Year spent time with several players, the bond between him and Neymar became the highlight of the visit.

Despite a miracle comeback against Paris St Germain, Barca failed to get past Juventus’ defense in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Barca however gave a tough fight to League champions Real with the last seven matches ending with victories, including an El Clasico.

They are however favourites to win against the ninth placed Alaves, who were unbeaten in their last seven games.

Enrique is set to leave the Spanish club after the end of this season and would want to return with a ninth trophy with the club in his kitty.

