Ronaldinho steals show, Dwight Yorke scores screamer in Barcelona Legends vs Manchester United Legends game; watch video

Ronaldinho was named as Man of the Match in the charity game at Camp Nou. (Source: AP) Ronaldinho was named as Man of the Match in the charity game at Camp Nou. (Source: AP)

In a charity game featuring Barcelona Legends and Manchester United Legends, where Ronaldinho stole the show with plenty of tricks and skills – something fans had come to enjoy on a weekly basis during his time at the Nou Camp, another legend turned back the clock too. Former Manchester United striker, Dwight Yorke scored a screamer of a goal to put United in the lead. Later, Jesper Blomqvist and Karel Poborsky added two goals to United’s kitty while Barcelona got the lone goal courtesy Frederic Dehu. Manchester United went on to win 3-1 at Camp Nou in the process.

The Barcelona starting XI comprised legends such as Gaizka Mendieta, Edgar Davids, Ludovic Giuly, Rivaldo, Patrick Kluivert and Ronaldinho. On the other side of the pitch were Manchester United legends such as Wes Brown, Mikael Silvestre, JS Park, Alan Smith, Blomqvist and Louis Saha.

Played at the Camp Nou, the venue for 1999 Champions League final which was part of Manchester United’s historic treble-winning campaign, Yorke didn’t look like he had lost any of his sublime scoring ability in a smashing finish. But Ronaldinho was the highlight of the night and was rewarded for it with a man of the match award.

He also recorded the most memorable moment on the night that left Blomqvist in a lock. The Brazilian controlled the ball beautifully before pushing the ball slightly between the former United player’s legs for a gorgeous nutmeg. However, the Swede had the last laugh to score the opening goal for United before half time.

Bryan Robson and Andy Cole were the coaches for the Manchester United team while Jose Mari Bakero was named as manager for Barcelona’s team.

This is the first of a two-legged contest with the second leg to be played on July 2 at Old Trafford. Money is being raised for a Paediatric Cancer centre in Barcelona.

