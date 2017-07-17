Romelu Lukaku will have to deal with the pressure at Manchester United, says captain Michael Carrick

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku in action against Los Angeles Galaxy (Source: Reuters) Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku in action against Los Angeles Galaxy (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick warns Romelu Lukaku of extra pressure at the Old Trafford side. Lukaku joined the Red Devils earlier this month from Everton and made his debut in a 5-2 friendly win against LA Galaxy on Saturday. He, however, failed to score a goal.

Carrick had a message for the new-comer, warning him of high expectations at the club. He said, “The jump is massive. I found that myself coming from Tottenham… But having Premier League experience is a massive bonus. He’ll know how things work week to week. It’s just about dealing with the pressure.”

Carrick, who joined United from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2006, said, “It’s early days. It’s one week’s training and 45 minutes against Galaxy so you can’t come to any conclusions. We know what he is all about, there are no surprises. We all know exactly what he brings and that is why he is here.”

“He is not going to change his game because he has come here. He does what he does best and obviously he’s been brought here to score goals. I am pretty certain he will do that this season.”

United are up against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8. While United finished last season with the Europa League title, Carrick urged the players to target more trophies in the coming season. He said, “We have to challenge the best and be the best. It has to be that philosophy at this club no matter what happens, this season is no different.”

“We finished last season with a trophy. We’ve got a good feeling going into this one. We’ve got the Super Cup coming up pretty quick, so we’ve got to be focused on that really and then the season ahead.”

United finished sixth on the Premier League table last season but managed to book a Champions League spot after beating Ajax Amsterdam in the final of Europa League.

