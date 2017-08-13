Romelu Lukaku scores on Premier League debut for yet another club

Romelu Lukaku scores on his Premier League debut. (Source: Reuters) Romelu Lukaku scores on his Premier League debut. (Source: Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku does it again! As the Premier League begins with Manchester United playing their first match of the season against West Ham, Lukaku scores not one but two brilliant goals to declare himself as one of the best signings by the Old Trafford side this season. With this, Lukaku has now scored on his Premier League debut for three different clubs – West Brom, Everton and now United.

In the 33rd minute of his first league game under manager Jose Mourinho, the Belgian player found the net by a simple yet smart goal from 10 yards, which was a perfectly timed angled run behind the defence as Marcus Rashford produced a 40-yard run and slipped the ball into the Hammers’ penalty area.

The 24-year old was intent on stealing the entire limelight as twenty minutes later, he headed home his second. It was another straight goal, a downward header into the far corner as he helped the Red Devils with a wonderful start to their league campaign after finishing sixth on the table last season. He flicked a free-kick from Henrikh Mkhitaryan past Joe Hart.

Last week, Lukaku became the only goal scorer for the Red Devils as they went down 2-1 against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, which was his proper first game for United, if you take out the pre-season tour and friendlies.

If Lukaku continues his form, he will surely get United out of the slumber.

