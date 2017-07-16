Romelu Lukaku has to be strong enough mentally for Manchester United challenge, says Wayne Rooney

Romelu Lukaku was unable to score a debut goal in the side’s 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) Romelu Lukaku was unable to score a debut goal in the side’s 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, who has now moved to his boyhood club Everton, had a message for Romelu Lukaku, who debuted for the Red Devils on Saturday in a match against LA Galaxy, won by the English club 5-2.

Rooney warned the 24-year-old Lukaku that playing for United is a test of character. “Playing for Manchester United is a test of character,” Rooney told reporters. “You’ve got to be strong enough mentally to accept the challenge. United are a football club that demands success. Romelu has to be strong enough to take up that challenge.

“If he does that then, with the ability he has got, then he will be a success. If he worries about things then it will be more difficult.

Rooney, however, hoped that Lukaku will be given the right guidance to achieve his goal. “Hopefully, Romelu has got people there who will give him the right guidance and get the best out of him,” he said.

The former England captain said that the standards of the Premier League team were set by Sir Alex back when he joined the team back in 2004. “There are standards that you have to keep when you are at Manchester United,” he said. “That came from Sir Alex when I went to United and it was passed down through the likes of Giggsy [Ryan Giggs], Gary Neville and Scholesy [Paul Scholes]. Over the last few years, it was down to me and Michael Carrick to keep the new players maintaining those standards,” he added.

“That has been more difficult over the last few years, with some of the players who joined the club. There are traditions at United that have to be maintained. It has become harder, but that’s not my problem any more. I’m just ecstatic to be back at Everton.”

