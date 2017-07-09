Romelu Lukaku arrested last week in Los Angeles after noise complaint

Romelu Lukaku was arrested last week in Los Angeles over a noise complaint. Romelu Lukaku was arrested last week in Los Angeles over a noise complaint.

Romelu Lukaku, who is set to sign for Manchester United for an initial £75m bid, was arrested in Los Angeles by the police last week and will be appearing in court on 2nd October after a noise complaint was registered against him.

According to media reports, Lukaku was warned by the officers five times to turn down the music at a party in Beverly Hills last Sunday before being arrested. The 24-year-old, who was undergoing a medical ahead of a move to the Red Devils on Saturday, is on a vaccation in California.

Lukaku was given a “misdemeanour citation”. The official police statement said, “On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

“Bolingoli received a misdemeanor citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 – Excessive Noise. The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings. These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

“Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.”

Lukaku was released at the scene following the incident on 2 July.

