Romanian player George Calintaru breaks finger in anger after failed 'Panenka'

The 28-year-old George Calintaru missed the penalty in the sixth minute of added time after trying to chip the goalkeeper of FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, angering his team mates.

By: Reuters | Published:August 21, 2017 8:59 pm
George Calintaru, juventus bucharest, fcsb, Romania, football, sports news, indian express George Calintaru taking the penalty. (Source: Screengrab)
Juventus Bucharest midfielder George Calintaru broke his finger when he punched a table in the dressing room after seeing his stoppage-time ‘Panenka’ penalty easily saved, that could have earned his newly-promoted club a draw against FCSB in Romania’s Liga 1 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old missed the penalty in the sixth minute of added time after trying to chip the goalkeeper of FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, angering his team mates.

TV footage showed Calintaru being pushed by vice-captain Valentin Barbulescu after the costly miss, which was the final kick of the game. The match ended in a 2-1 home defeat for Juventus, who had Iulian Carabela sent off after 72 minutes.

Local media reported Calintaru had been beaten by team mates after the final whistle but Juventus manager Daniel Oprita described the incident as “heated discussion”.

Oprita, who joined the club in 2015, said after the defeat that he did not want to continue as manager.

Juventus, still searching for their first win of the season, remain bottom of the table with two points from seven matches. Unbeaten FCSB are third on 15.

