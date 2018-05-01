Roma vs Liverpool: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League match, TV channel, live streaming, time in IST

Mohamed Salah would be Liverpool’s biggest asset against Roma. (Source: Reuters) Mohamed Salah would be Liverpool’s biggest asset against Roma. (Source: Reuters)

As Liverpool travels to Rome for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal clash against Rome, they would feel confident with a strong 5-2 lead over their opponents. Mohamed Salah, who has been the best player in Premier League this season, scored twice against his former club in the first leg, and he would likely to be Liverpool’s biggest asset in the upcoming away fixture. Roma could take confidence from the fact that they managed to put in two late strikes to get themselves in a competitive position. They still would need to score 3 goals to get past the Jurgen Klopp side, and would also need to ensure they do not allow Liverpool to score any. But, they went past Spanish giants Barcelona with the same equation in the quarterfinal, and the fans would be hoping they could repeat the performance.

When is Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be played on Wednesday night, May 2, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

The kickoff for Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League is at 12.15 AM IST.

Where is Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Which channel will air Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League online?

The match between Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be streamed live on SonyLiv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

