Roma vs Liverpool Live score Live streaming Champions League: Roma 0-1 Liverpool in 1st half (2-6 agg)

After the first leg of their quarter final match, experts and laypersons alike expected Roma to beat Barcelona and enter the semi-final as much as Albus Dumbledore expected Harry Potter's name to be on a parchment that popped out of the Goblet of Fire. Yet here they are in the second leg of the semi-final, posed with a three-goal mountain to climb once again. This time, though, the cheers from the stands will be driven by a belief that their team can really do it. Jurgen Klopp also would be making his tactics in the belief that Roma can do it and herein lies the problem for I Giallorossi. Up and above the switch of formation from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2, the onslaught on the opposition box and so on, Roma rode on surprise element against Barcelona. That is not something they can bank on today.

Liverpool, on other hand, know that 5-2 is a good aggregate score to start on when you are playing the second leg of any competition, let alone the semi-final of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Their season, especially the early part of it in the Premier League, is pockmarked with astonishing collapses but somehow, they have pulled themselves together in these latter stages of the Champions League. Moreover, one early away goal would be enough for them to practically seal their place in the final and Mo Salah has proven that he is capable of doing that and more. In the end, maintaining this advantage is all they would care about. It doesn't matter whether they concede three and nick one more in a mad scramble towards the end or just score one or two early on and put the game to bed. All roads lead to Rome Kyiv.