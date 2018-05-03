Roma vs Liverpool Live score Live streaming Champions League: Roma 0-1 Liverpool in 1st half (2-6 agg)

Liverpool will be hoping to seal a first Champions League final spot in over a decade when they face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The last time the Anfield giants played in the title clash of this tournament was back in the 2006-07 season against AC Milan; a match they ended up losing 2-1. This is only their fifth appearance in the tournament since then and they have thus far scored the most number of goals compared to the rest of the teams this season. Roma, who miraculously overturned a 4-1 quarter final first leg against Barcelona, were taken to task at Anfield by their former player Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian scored twice and assisted two more before Roma scored two of their own to keep their hopes alive. The second leg of the semi-final starts with the aggregate score 5-2 in Liverpool’s favour.
When and where to watch the match?
Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Highlights
Roma start and get on the attack straightaway. That first wave is stopped when Mane cuts off Dzeko's pass. Florenzi causes a flutter in Liverpool hears when he goes for goal from about 30 yards out, Karius makes the dive but the ball is just wide of the post. Roma have made an assertive start here.
....as the teams walk out. Some truly stunning images coming in from the Italian capital. Here are a few of them.
The teams, the fans, they are all in the stadium. Those who can't get to the stadiums must be in front of the television screens or, hopefully, have their eyes glued to their cell phones and computers following this humble blog. No matter what happens in this match, one thing is for sure, the presence of these two teams at this stage is a breath of fresh air to the tournament. Liverpool and Roma are no newbies to Europe's elite competiton but it has been some time since we saw either sides reach so far. Yes, Real Madrid are there, but this time there is no Atletico Madrid, Juventus or Barcelona in the title clash, which has been the case for some time now. Roma fans (barring that brainless, violent minority) in full voice at the Stadio Olimpico is a sight to behold.
Roma players out for warm up:
Liverpool: The only change from the first leg is Giorgino Wijnaldum replacing Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain who was injured in the first leg and will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup.
Roma: Kevin Strootman is injured, Juan Jesus and Cengiz Under, both whom were starters in the first leg, are all dropped to the bench. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Patrick Schick and Stephan El Shaarawy all start.
Roma: Alisson; Florenzi; Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; De Rossi, Pellegrini, Nainggolan; Schick, Dzeko, El Shaarawy. Subs: Skorupski, Juan, Under, Gonalons, Gerson, Peres, Antonucci.
Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs:Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn.
According to English media outlets, a few Liverpool fans have chosen to stay back due to Roma fan's penchant for sticking knives into visiting fans' buttocks. It may sound funny but there have been many incidents of stabbing and other violent attacks over the years that have caused serious injuries to visiting fans of clubs like Manchester United, Moddlesbrough, Leeds United and so on. Authorities in Rome have assured Liverpool fans that they will be safe in the city through the course of their stay and the club itself has issued instructions to the travellers.
After the first leg of their quarter final match, experts and laypersons alike expected Roma to beat Barcelona and enter the semi-final as much as Albus Dumbledore expected Harry Potter's name to be on a parchment that popped out of the Goblet of Fire. Yet here they are in the second leg of the semi-final, posed with a three-goal mountain to climb once again. This time, though, the cheers from the stands will be driven by a belief that their team can really do it. Jurgen Klopp also would be making his tactics in the belief that Roma can do it and herein lies the problem for I Giallorossi. Up and above the switch of formation from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2, the onslaught on the opposition box and so on, Roma rode on surprise element against Barcelona. That is not something they can bank on today.
Liverpool, on other hand, know that 5-2 is a good aggregate score to start on when you are playing the second leg of any competition, let alone the semi-final of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Their season, especially the early part of it in the Premier League, is pockmarked with astonishing collapses but somehow, they have pulled themselves together in these latter stages of the Champions League. Moreover, one early away goal would be enough for them to practically seal their place in the final and Mo Salah has proven that he is capable of doing that and more. In the end, maintaining this advantage is all they would care about. It doesn't matter whether they concede three and nick one more in a mad scramble towards the end or just score one or two early on and put the game to bed. All roads lead to Rome Kyiv.