Friday, May 04, 2018
Roma president Jim Pallotta faces UEFA improper conduct charge

Roma president Jim Pallotta is facing punishment from UEFA for his comments about referee decisions in his team's Champions League elimination against Liverpool.

By: AP | Published: May 4, 2018 6:02:42 pm
Roma club president James Pallotta during the Champions League semifinal second leg. (Source: AP)
UEFA says Pallotta has been charged with “improper conduct.”

UEFA’s disciplinary panel will judge the American official’s case on May 31, after Liverpool plays Real Madrid in the final.

Pallotta was angry at decisions going against his team, including a penalty not awarded for an apparent handball by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second half of Wednesday’s match.

Among Pallotta’s comments, he challenged UEFA to quickly introduce video review of key incidents otherwise “stuff like this is just an absolute joke.”

Liverpool won 7-6 on aggregate to reach the final on May 26 in Kiev.

