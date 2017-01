Roma find a way to win away from home – with an own goal

Roma won 1-0 at Genoa on Sunday to conclude the first half of Serie A. (Source: Reuters) Roma won 1-0 at Genoa on Sunday to conclude the first half of Serie A. (Source: Reuters)

Roma finally found a way to win away from home — with an own goal. Armando Izzo redirected a cross from Bruno Peres into his own net in the first half as Roma won 1-0 at Genoa on Sunday to conclude the first half of Serie A with its first victory away from the Stadio Olimpico since October.

Roma has won all nine of its home matches, while its away record now reads four wins, two draws and four losses.

“It’s a big win. This is a tough league and we’ve faced some difficult opponents,” Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi said.

“If we had won all of our away matches, too, we would be champions of Italy by now.”

Roma’s last win outside the capital had been a 3-1 victory over Sassuolo on Oct. 26 in Reggio Emilia. The Giallorossi also beat Lazio 2-0 in the Rome derby early last month when they were technically the visitors.

Roma forward Edin Dzeko hit the post near the hour mark, the fourth time the Bosnia and Herzegovina striker has found the woodwork this season – more than any other player in the league.

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny preserved the win with a difficult save on a shot from beyond the area by Lucas Ocampos in stoppage time.

“For Genoa, I think in 38 matches they won’t play one that’s not physical. Because that’s the type of football they play – very aggressive, man against man,” De Rossi said. “We needed to put our work boots on and we did.”

Roma moved within one point of Serie A leader Juventus, which has two matches in hand and was hosting Bologna later.

Lazio also won 1-0, over struggling Crotone with a last-minute goal from Ciro Immobile after Lucas Biglia hit the crossbar with a penalty in the first half.

Lazio is fourth, one point behind third-placed Napoli, which beat Sampdoria 2-1 on Saturday.