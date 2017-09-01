Only in Express

Robin van Persie out of Netherlands squad with knee injury

The Dutch soccer association says Van Persie, recalled for the France match after nearly two years on the sidelines, injured his knee at the Stade de France and will not be available for Sunday's Group A qualifier against Bulgaria in Amsterdam.

Robin van Persie was a 64th-minute substitute in his team's 4-0 loss to France on Thursday.
Robin van Persie’s return to the Netherlands squad lasted a half hour. The country’s all-time leading scorer was a 64th-minute substitute in his team’s 4-0 loss to France on Thursday in World Cup qualifying. On Friday, he pulled out of the national team because of injury.

The loss to France left the Netherlands in fourth place in Group A and struggling to earn a possible playoff to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Midfielder Kevin Strootman will be suspended after getting a red card on Thursday.

