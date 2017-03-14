Robin Singh pleased to be back in contention for selection to Indian team

Robin Singh did not agree with the view in some quarters that India are placed in a relatively easy group in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. (Source: Twitter) Robin Singh did not agree with the view in some quarters that India are placed in a relatively easy group in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. (Source: Twitter)

Striker Robin Singh, who was out with an injured knee for seven months last year, is pleased that he is back in contention to renew his international career at the upcoming friendly against Cambodia in Pnom Penh and in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar at Yangon.

“It’s a proud moment to be back in contention to wear India colours. Hopefully the coach (Stephen Constantine) gives me the nod and I will be back in India colours,” said Robin who is in the camp for the probables for the March 22 friendly followed by the March 28 AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

The camp commenced at the Andheri Sports complex yesterday and Robin, who had suffered the knee injury in the SAFF Cup tournament last year in Thiruvananthapuram, had his first training session with the others.

Currently there are 15 players in the camp and fifteen more from Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan will join it once the two clubs’ face-off against one another in the AFC Cup 2017 ends tonight in Bengaluru.

The final list of players for the friendly and the AFC Asian Cup qualifier game is yet to be decided.

Robin did not agree with the view in some quarters that India are placed in a relatively easy group in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

“When you play for the country obviously the expectations go high. We are in a group which everyone says is easy, but it depends on who plays better on that day. Everyone out there wants to qualify and so are we,” said the 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh.

India have been clubbed in Group A with Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau.

“Hard work brings result. We all want to make sure we progress into next stage of tournament,” he added.

He dismissed the notion that there was extra pressure on him and other strikers like Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua.

“I don’t think there is pressure on us as strikers or us as a team. The coach will have to decide whether I will be in the first eleven for the next game. Jeje and Sunil are great strikers and we have seen them performing. I am just happy to be among them.”

