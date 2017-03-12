Robert Lewandowski reaches 100 goals for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is in his third season with the German champions. (Source: AP) Robert Lewandowski is in his third season with the German champions. (Source: AP)

Robert Lewandowski reached a century of Bayern Munich goals to help his team extend its Bundesliga lead to 10 points.

In his third season with the German champions, the Poland striker reached the goal landmark with a double in a 3-0 victory over injury-hit Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern, which stretched its unbeaten run to 18 games across all competitions, capitalized on second-placed Leipzig’s 1-0 defeat at home to Wolfsburg to stretch its already-commanding lead with 10 games remaining.

“A good day for us with good results also in other stadiums,” said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side is going for an unprecedented fifth straight title.

Good work from Thomas Mueller on the right allowed Lewandowski to score a tap-in. Mueller, who scored 32 goals in all competitions for Bayern last season, has only one league goal so far but this was his 10th assist.

Playing on the other side of the pitch, David Alaba sprinted clear to set up Douglas Costa for Bayern’s second minutes later.

Frankfurt had three big chances in the first half but couldn’t make them count.

“They didn’t deserve to be 2-0 down at the break,” Ancelotti said. “We were better in the second half, controlled the game.”

Arjen Robben crossed for Lewandowski’s second goal 10 minutes after the interval, taking the striker’s league tally to 21.

Frankfurt’s troubles were compounded when captain Makoto Hasebe, the league’s most capped Japanese player with 236 appearances, was taken to hospital for stitches to a cut on his shin. Marco Russ went on for his second appearance since returning from treatment for testicular cancer.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng came on for the final 25 minutes to make his return from injury.”It was an unbelievable feeling to be back on the pitch again,” said Boateng, who hadn’t played since November and had surgery on his right pectoral muscle before Christmas.

In other games, Hoffenheim drew with Freiburg 1-1 and stayed fourth in the last qualification place for the Champions League, two points ahead of Hertha.

Two goals from Anthony Modeste weren’t enough for Cologne, held to 2-2 in the late game at relegation-threatened Ingolstadt.