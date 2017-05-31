Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City for newer challenges

Riyad Mahrez has told Leicester City chairman and board that he wants to leave. (Source: AP) Riyad Mahrez has told Leicester City chairman and board that he wants to leave. (Source: AP)

Leicester City’s star midfielder Riyad Mahrez has expressed his desire to move out from 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City and seek a newer challenge elsewhere. The Algerian winger is one of the many players who starred in that odds-defying title win.

“I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them,” Mahrez said in a statement released by his management company, “and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.”

Mahrez scored 17 goals in that season which dominated newspaper headlines across the world. His superb skills and creativity was rewarded with the Player of the Season accolade.

Mahrez, 26, clarified that he stayed on for another year at the Foxes to help the club in its transition from winning the title and to play in the Champions League, following talks with Leicester’s chairman. In the recently concluded season, he scored 10 goals but wasn’t the prolific self that was visible a year ago. Even for the club, the results weren’t as impressive as they finished 12th in the table and were battling with relegation at one stage.

Another star of Leicester’s season winning campaign – N’Golo Kante moved to Chelsea during the last off-season and went on to win the title with the Blues.

The Algerian joined Leicester for a reported fee of 400,000 pounds (now $510,000) from French club Le Havre in 2014. A year later into his four-year deal, the Foxes can expect to fetch as much as 30 million pounds ($38.5 million) for the winger if he is sold. “I feel immense pride to have been a part of what we have achieved during my time at the club, culminating in becoming Premier League champions,” Mahrez said in the statement.

