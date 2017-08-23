Revamped DY Patil Stadium set to host FIFA U-17 World Cup

Only in Express

Navi Mumbai and Delhi will jointly host the first match of the prestigious tournament on October 6. The other four venues are - Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata and Goa. Among the other new initiatives, a solar power plant is being installed in the campus.

FIFA's inspection team at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai U-17 FIFA World Cup.
A revamped D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with all newly fitted chairs and fabric roof, is set to host the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. Navi Mumbai and Delhi will jointly host the first match of the prestigious tournament on October 6. The other four venues are – Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata and Goa.

“Absolutely, the (D Y Patil) stadium is renovated. All the new seats are put in. A new fabric roof has been installed and we have made sure the seating is done in such a manner that every spectator who sits in the stadium has a unique watching experience,” D Y Patil Sports Academy President Vijay Patil told PTI today.

“In terms of renovation, two practise grounds are ready in the facility (campus),” he added.

Among the other new initiatives, a solar power plant is being installed in the campus.

“On the infrastructure front, one of the initiatives we have taken is to ensure that environmental impact of stadium is minimised on the surroundings.

“To that extend, we have put in a 500 KW solar plant to take care of more than 70 per cent of electrical requirements of the stadium. That system will be commissioned by first week of October,” Patil said.

Patil said there is a palpable excitement, which he sees building up for the mega event.

“The World Cup will leave behind a rich legacy. What excites me is that they (people) will develop a culture of sports. This (FIFA U-17 World Cup) will be a milestone moment in football history and will change the way football will grow in the country and this is a starting point.”

Patil said all local authorities, including the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, are on board for the tournament.

