Revamped AC Milan wins 3-0 at Crotone, Inter beats Fiorentina

The new-look AC Milan team proved just as effective in Serie A as it has been in Europe, easing to a 3-0 win at 10-man Crotone on Sunday – albeit with the aid of video technology. Milan, which beat Shkendija 6-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, started a number of its new signings but it was youth academy graduate Patrick Cutrone who made the difference.

Crotone got off to the worst possible start. After only four minutes, Federico Ceccherini brought down Cutrone and, after consulting with the VAR, the referee sent off the defender and awarded the visitors a penalty, which Franck Kessie converted for his first goal for his new club.

The 19-year-old Cutrone got on the scoresheet himself in the 18th minute, heading home Suso’s cross. Cutrone also had a hand in Milan’s third, springing the offside trap before pulling the ball back for Suso to fire into the bottom right corner.

Video technology was also needed in Inter Milan’s 3-0 victory over Fiorentina, which saw visiting coach Stefano Pioli return to San Siro just a few months after being fired by the Nerazzurri.

New Inter signings Borja Valero and Matias Vecino were also facing their old club, having transferred from Fiorentina in the offseason. Inter took the lead in the sixth minute when Mauro Icardi won and converted a penalty. The referee used the VAR to rule that Davide Astori had fouled the Argentine. Icardi doubled his tally nine minutes later, heading in Ivan Perisic’s cross.

The referee consulted with the VAR again shortly before halftime, after Giovanni Simeone had gone down under a challenge by Miranda, before waving away the Fiorentina penalty appeals.

Fiorentina had chances to reduce the deficit, notably when Jordan Veretout hit the post, before Perisic sealed the match late on with a stooping header into the bottom right corner from Joao Mario’s cross.

Roma’s new era without Francesco Totti got off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Atalanta in Serie A. This is the first season in 25 years that Roma has been without Totti, who retired at the end of the last campaign. It was also the capital club’s first match under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Aleksandar Kolarov, who was signed from Manchester City in July, scored a half-hour into his debut, sending a cheeky free kick under the wall and into the bottom right corner. Atalanta almost leveled three minutes from time but Josip Ilicic hit Papu Gomez’s cross onto the right post from almost on the goalline.

Amato Ciciretti scored Benevento’s first-ever Serie A goal but it proved to be in vain as Sampdoria fought back to win 2-1. Ciciretti controlled Danilo Cataldi’s cross and curled a beautiful effort into the left side of the net in the 15th.

However, Fabio Quagliarella tapped in a rebound before halftime and doubled his tally in the 54th. Spal’s return to the top flight was more positive as it managed to hold Italian Super Cup winners Lazio to a 0-0 draw. Spal, which won the second division last season, is back in Serie A for the first time since 1968.

Chievo won 2-1 at Udinese, while Sassuolo drew 0-0 at home to Genoa. Torino drew 1-1 at Bologna.

