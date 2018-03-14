Result is terrible, but we are Manchester United and we will bounce back: Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku looks dejected after the match. (REUTERS) Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku looks dejected after the match. (REUTERS)

Manchester United suffered a major blow in their hopes of winning a trophy this season after they crashed out of the Champions League following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in the second leg of Round of 16 on Tuesday night. Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice within four minutes to give his side a 2-0 goal lead after coming in the middle in the 72nd minute. Romelu Lukaku, who pulled one goal back for United in the 84th minute addressed the huge defeat in an Instagram post and said that Manchester United will bounce back.

“Never will i criticise my teammates! Hiding your face when you’re upset in the dressing room is normal… The result is terrible but we’re @manchesterunited we will bounce back for sure with your support!” he said.

Lukaku, who scored the 200th goal of his career on Tuesday further added that he has to now work towards adding trophies to his name. “Another big game coming up time to prepare for that one! 200 Goals now in my young career but it’s time to add trophies in my career… time to work even harder,” he said.

Manchester United will face Brighton on Saturday in an FA Cup fixture. With derby rivals Manchester City already taking a 16-point lead in the English Premier League table, the FA Cup is Jose Mourinho’s only hopes of ending the season with a trophy in their cabinet.

