Renedy Singh in favour of multiple football leagues in India

Former India midfield mainstay Renedy Singh feels multiple football leagues will help in active participation of players from various states and make the Indian ecosystem sustainable for both clubs and players.

When asked about having a dual league and its implications on the players, Renedy said, “It’s too early to talk about the roadmap and we will receive clarity only post the AFC meeting on 7th June where we will be present as well.”

Renedy heads the Football Player Association of India (FPAI).

“As the president of the FPAI, I will be more than happy if there were 20 or even 30 teams playing throughout the year in a longer league format and players are provided extended contracts. Longer leagues will only make the Indian football ecosystem sustainable for the clubs as well as the players.”

“The positive side of having multiple leagues is that we get an opportunity to see an increase in the number of players and the same players don’t juggle between two clubs in a year.

“More players will be employed, and will get an opportunity to play at a professional level.”

