Renato Sanches joins Swansea City on one-year season loan from Bayern Munich

Portugal winger Renato Sanches left Bayern Munich to join Swansea on loan. (Source: AP) Portugal winger Renato Sanches left Bayern Munich to join Swansea on loan. (Source: AP)

Renato Sanches, who is training on U-21 duty for Portugal, has completed the necessary paperwork to officially join Swansea City on a season loan from Bayern Munich for a speculated £4m on Thursday, the last day of the transfer period.

The 20-year old joined Bayern Munich last season from Benfica for £27.5million after an impressive campaign of Portugal’s Euro 2016 title win. He gained popularity at the competition where he was named best young player and was also the recipient of the journalist-nominated Golden Boy award.

The young footballer made 26 appearances for the Bundesliga winners last season and will now be playing for Swansea City under Paul Clement, who worked with the 20-year-old midfielder during his six-month stint as assistant manager at the Allianz Arena last year before his switch to the Liberty.

The club website said, “His arrival further bolsters Clement’s options in midfield, which have been boosted by the recent signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City.”

Clement said, “I’m delighted to secure his services,” declared Clement. “He is a player I know well having worked with him for six months at Bayern Munich before my own move to Swansea. As a player he is a dynamic, powerful central midfielder who I believe has all the attributes to suit the Premier League.”

Sanchez also received interest from other European clubs like Benfica and Juventus.

