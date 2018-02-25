Referee controversy helps Southampton to draw at Burnley 1-1

  • Associate Sponsor
Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini scored a contentious 90th-minute equalizer for Southampton to draw at Burnley 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Referee Bobby Madley inadvertently blocked Burnley’s Ashley Westwood to allow Southampton to break clear, and Gabbiadini smashed home from Guido Carrillo’s cut-back. (Source: Reuters)
Referee Bobby Madley inadvertently blocked Burnley’s Ashley Westwood to allow Southampton to break clear, and Gabbiadini smashed home from Guido Carrillo’s cut-back.

Burnley was as high as fourth in December, but its dreams of qualifying for Europe have diminished thanks to an 11-match winless run in the league.

Ashley Barnes looked to have propelled Burnley to victory with a close-range goal in the 67th.

The draw lifted Southampton out of the relegation zone, on goal difference.

 

