Records broken by Real Madrid after winning the Champions League 2017 final

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Enzo Zidane and Karim Benzema celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Enzo Zidane and Karim Benzema celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final 2017 to successfully defend the title. Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and Marco Asensio all scored to take their side to the 12th title in the tournament.

While the first half looked in Juventus’ hand who did give the Spanish winners an early scare with on target attacks, Real Madrid stole the show out of the Italians’ side in the second half with the opponents bulking down under pressure.

It was a historic day for the French manager Zinedine Zidane as well as the Spanish giants, which became the only club to retain the title in the Champions League era.

Here are the records broken:

Real Madrid are the first team to make a successful defence of the UEFA Champions League title.

Los Blancos have maintained their 100% success rate in UEFA Champions League finals.

Real Madrid move two clear of Barcelona as the UEFA Champions League-era’s most successful club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the night was Real Madrid’s 500th goal in the UEFA Champions League

The Portugal captain finished top of the UEFA Champions League scorers’ table for the fifth year running

Zinédine Zidane is the first man to have won the UEFA Champions League as a player and twice as a coach

It is a Spain club’s fourth success Champions League trophy in a row while no other country has even managed two on the spin.

