Real Sociedad provide coaches training to Jharkhand girls

The girls also got a chance to walk out on the field during a recent La Liga game between Sociedad and Real Madrid. (Source: AP) The girls also got a chance to walk out on the field during a recent La Liga game between Sociedad and Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

Top La Liga club Real Sociedad are currently imparting state of the art coaching facilities – UEFA 2017 Level 1 training programme to eight talented female coaches from Jharkhand.

The girls also got a chance to walk out on the field during a recent La Liga game between Sociedad and Real Madrid.

The project is an initiative by YUWA, an internationally acclaimed NGO with support from BookASmile.

These coaches are learning all the new training tricks and techniques to bring back to their teams in India.

BookASmile – the charity initiative of BookMyShow, has developed the Football For Empowerment Program with YUWA for an entire year till March 2018, to provide training and development on and off the field to over 300 girls daily in Jharkhand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App