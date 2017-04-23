Real Sociedad beat Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga

Willian Jose netted the winner with a header into the top corner in the 28th minute. (Source: Reuters) Willian Jose netted the winner with a header into the top corner in the 28th minute. (Source: Reuters)

Brazilian striker Willian Jose scored in the first half and Real Sociedad held on to a 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna in the Spanish league on Sunday, staying in contention for a Europa League spot next season.

Jose netted the winner with a header into the top corner in the 28th minute at Anoeta Stadium, moving host Real Sociedad into sixth place with five rounds to go.

Real Sociedad opened a two-point gap to seventh-place Athletic Bilbao, which plays at Eibar on Monday.

The top four clubs qualify for the Champions League, and the fifth- and sixth-placed teams earn a place in the second-tier Europa League.

Deportivo stayed 16th in the 20-team standings, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

In the next round, Real Sociedad visits Valencia, while Deportivo hosts league leader Real Madrid, which on Sunday plays second-place Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid, seeking its first league title since 2012, has a three-point lead and a game in hand.

