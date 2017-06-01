Real Madrid’s road to the Champions League final

Real Madrid will fight against Juventus in the final for the Champions League glory on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid will fight against Juventus in the final for the Champions League glory on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

In a clash that will have the best defence against one of the most aggressive attack, Real Madrid will fight against Juventus in the final for the Champions League glory on Saturday.

Los Blancos have had an interesting campaign in the Champions League tournament this season. They started with a rather rough patch in Group stages, ending as runner ups to Borussia Dortmund. They did manage to escape the Group F, staying undefeated in all their three matches and eight points clear of Legia Warsaw.

Real’s next test was against Napoli, who were at the top of Group B table. The tie ended up in a 6-2 aggregate for the Spanish side, who got the jitters after conceding two early goals. They however came in form after that to deservingly reach the final.

The Spanish winners proved why they are the European title holders when they faced Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. They beat the German winners with a 6-3 aggregate, silencing critics as well as those who pipped Bayern to win the title this season. Although Real’s home game against the German side was highly controversial, the win to take them to the semifinals was what mattered to the defending champions as they beat Bayern 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The semifinals of the tournament was a Madrid derby which saw some interesting football. Real have a history of beating their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the competition and they continued the run with a 4-2 aggregate, booking a final clash in Cardiff against the Italian leaders.

Zinedine Zidane has kept both sides of his team strong – attack as well as defense – with Sergio Ramos at the back and Cristiano Ronaldo in the front. While captain Ramos has proven to be crucial in Real’s campaign till the end, Ronaldo, top scorer for the club, remains the most important player so far, scoring goals when the team needed the most, especially towards the end against the so-called big teams.

Toni Kroos as well as Marcelo have managed to create a number of crucial chances for their team. Gareth Bale has not played the last month due to a calf injury but could be available for selection on Saturday after returning to fitness.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd