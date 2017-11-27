Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale set to return after injury layoff

Gareth Bale hasn’t played since Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Reuters) Gareth Bale hasn’t played since Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Reuters)

Gareth Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid’s lineup in a Copa del Rey match this week after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the Wales forward has recovered from a left leg muscle injury and will play at least part of Tuesday’s match against Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid won the first leg 2-0 against the third-division club.

Great to be back in training with the guys, been a tough month but working hard to get back out there 🔋🎯⚽ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/m8anYQCOtI — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 27 November 2017

Bale hasn’t played since Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Sept. 26. Plagued by injuries this season, his latest ailment came in practice while trying to recover from another muscle injury.

