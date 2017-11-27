Top Stories

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale set to return after injury layoff

Gareth Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid's lineup after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: November 27, 2017 8:53 pm
Gareth Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid’s lineup in a Copa del Rey match this week after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the Wales forward has recovered from a left leg muscle injury and will play at least part of Tuesday’s match against Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid won the first leg 2-0 against the third-division club.

Bale hasn’t played since Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Sept. 26. Plagued by injuries this season, his latest ailment came in practice while trying to recover from another muscle injury.

