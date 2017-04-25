Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale injured yet again, no timeframe given for return

Gareth Bale’s season with Real Madrid has been stricken with injuries. (Source: File) Gareth Bale’s season with Real Madrid has been stricken with injuries. (Source: File)

Gareth Bale’s injury troubles this season refuses to die down. At a time when Real Madrid are battling for both European and Spanish titles, Bale is set for another spell on the sidelines. On Tuesday, Real Madrid released a statement stating that the Welshman has been diagnosed with a “grade 2 injury in his left calf.” The club did not specify till when the Welshman will be sidelined.

Bale’s troubles this season had started with a hip injury that he suffered in September this season. He was out for only a week before he returned to training with the first team but in February, he picked up an ankle injury that delayed his return to regular first team action.

He was given a start in Real Madrid’s clash against arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday but struggled on the night before hobbling off the field in the first half. Real boss Zinedine Zidane faced criticism for including Bale in the starting XI when he wasn’t fit enough to be played. Zidane on his part said that he had no regrets in playing the Welshman. “Gareth said he was fine and eager to play. I do not regret it,” he said, “I am disappointed for him because he wanted to play and this is something we cannot control. Monday we will have a look and see what injury he has and I hope he will not be out long.”

Gareth Bale has played an important role in Real Madrid’s recent domination in Europe but his time at the Spanish capital has been riddled with injuries. This season, Marco Asenio has impressed in Bale’s absence in the right mid-field position. This could be clearly seen when he was brought in place of the Welshman against Barcelona, although Real went on to lose the match due to a late goal from Lionel Messi.

