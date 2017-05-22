Real Madrid’s consistency throughout the season led them to the La Liga title

Real Madrid players celebrate at Cibeles square after Real Madrid won the La Liga title. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid players celebrate at Cibeles square after Real Madrid won the La Liga title. (Source: Reuters)

It was a big day for Real Madrid on Sunday as they clinched the La Liga title for the first time after 2012.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal within two minutes to give Los Blancos an early advantage in the game.

Benzema doubled Ronaldo’s goal in the 55th minute to ensure Real the title, who only needed a draw to get the trophy.

Although Malaga put up a tough fight, they could not stop the Spanish giants from taking home the title after five years.

This season’s title was a fight between the two Spanish giants Real and Barcelona but the former maintained the lead at the top for the majority of the season.

This was the first time for the winners that they scored in all the 38 games of the season. From Keylor Navas manning the goalpost to Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront, Zinedine Zidane had a team full of talent to choose from.

While some spectacular players like James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata and Isco did not find themselves in the starting XI of Zidane’s league winning season, even they proved their metal whenever they got the chance to play.

When the French manager faced injury concerns or wanted to rest his key players, he would bring on his B team who would give a masterclass performance to keep Real a frontrunner in the later stages of the competition.

The last La Liga match Real lost was El Clasico on April 24 that made the title race more interesting and thrilling.

But with a game in hand, Real never really lost the advantage over their rivals, as the title decider came down to last day performances. Real finished the season with a difference of three points to runners-up Barca.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd