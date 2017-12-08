Real Madrid would make it easier for Neymar to win Ballon d’Or, says Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez said that Real Madrid will make it easier for Neymar to win Ballon d’Or. (Source: AP) Florentino Perez said that Real Madrid will make it easier for Neymar to win Ballon d’Or. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said that his Spanish side would make it easier for PSG striker Neymar Jr to win the Ballon d’Or. Adding fuel to transfer rumours surrounding the Brazilian star and the Spanish giants, Perez said that the Los Blancos can give everything to a player like Neymar for him to grow in stature and win the elusive award. “Being in Madrid would make it easier to win the Ballon d’Or,” he said. “Real Madrid is a club which gives all you need as a big player, everyone knows that I already wanted to sign him at one point,” he added.

Even though the Brazilian joined the French club from Barcelona in a record £200million deal this summer, he is already being linked with a move to the Spanish side. Madrid, who are known to groom some of the best players on the planet, witnessed their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo win the Ballon d’Or on Friday.

Showering praises on the 32-year-old for his achievement, Perez said, “I think that Cristiano Ronaldo is the heir to Alfredo Di Stefano, it’s an honour to count on a player as good as him. He lives for football, he wants to be the best of all time and he does it not only with his talent but with his work, he’s a role model.”

Meanwhile, expressing delight on securing the Ballon d’Or for the fifth time, Ronaldo said, “Of course, I feel happy. It’s a big moment in my career. It’s something I hope to win every year. Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level.”

