Real Madrid won’t miss Gareth Bale but Neymar’s absence will hurt Barcelona

According to a Spanish newspaper, Zinedine Zidane is contemplating using a “secret weapon” against Barcelona. If the claims are to be believed, Marco Asensio, who scored a goal against Bayern Munich in the second leg of Champions League, is in contention to replace Gareth Bale in the forward line.

Bale is still recovering from a muscle injury that kept him out of the league game against Sporting Gijon and the second leg against Bayern. He did train with the rest of the squad on Thursday but his match fitness still remains a doubt for the key contest on Sunday. But, Zinedine Zidane might not be too worried about missing the Welshman for the Clasico.

Not only did Real Madrid manage to get past the Catalans with a draw in the first leg of the season, also without Bale, the winning percentage of the side has shown better results in his absence. Injury has kept Bale out of 13 La Liga fixtures this season, in which Madrid has recorded a winning percentage of 85 per cent.

Lucas Vasquez, who has filled in for Bale in a number of games, has been a regular threat for the opposition in the front. Bale’s absence is not likely to bother the manager, who will fill the left flank role with either Vasquez or Asensio, who both have proven themselves throughout this season.

In contrast, missing on a star player such as Neymar may hurt Luis Enrique’s Barcelona. The Brazilian was handed an extra two-match ban for sarcastically applauding referee on his decision to give him a red card during the 2-0 loss against Malaga. Neymar had been excellent of late, creating chances in the middle with Andres Iniesta and assisting Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi up in the front line.

The Barcelona forward proved his dribbling skills inside the six-yard box against defensively strong Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League fixture, but was let down by unconvincing finishing. He made 13 dribbles in the game, most in a Champions League match this season.

In La Liga this season, he has recorded third most number of assists (10), with only Luis Suarez (12) and Toni Kroos (11) ahead of him and has scored 9 goals.

He has been the main provider for the team with 81 key passes, the most by any player in the tournament this year. Amid such numbers, the 23-year old will be a huge loss to Blaugrana, who are not blessed with as deep a squad as their opponents.

That will be the primary concern for Enrique who does not have many players to replace Neymar up front. Paco Alcacer, who scored a goal against Real Sociedad appears to be the first choice, with Denis Suarez being the other option. But Suarez along with Andre Gomes has failed to live up to the expectations this season, and hence for now it seems Alcacer will find himself in the starting XI.

The Spanish Football Federation had rejected Barca’s request to annul the suspension, which means Neymar is likely to miss out the game, even with the club appealing against the decision to a Sports Tribunal. The only good thing for Blaugrana fans is that Neymar’s suspension has motivated the players to win the all important-fixture, especially after the Brazilian left Camp Nou on Wednesday in tears after Champions League elimination.

“The ban is not good, but it is what it is… We want to show Neymar that when he is not with us we can still do it, and hopefully we can take a victory for him,” Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic said.

