Real Madrid welcomes Lionel Messi after online account gets hacked

In the latest incident of online hacking, Real Madrid’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were hacked on Saturday morning. This was followed by a tweet and Facebook welcoming Barcelona striker Lionel Messi to the Spanish and European champions. The Twitter and Facebook post read “Welcome Messi”.

Later it was discovered that a hackers group named ‘OurMine’, who had previously hacked Barcelona’s social media accounts as well, were behind this act. Barcelona’s profiles were previously hacked with a tweet on their Twitter account confirming Angel di Maria’s signing from PSG.

Following the first Tweet from Real Madrid’s account, another one was shared by ‘OurMine’ saying, “OurMine Team here, Internet security is shit and we proved that. Ourmine. org for more security *Not Only FC Barcelona *.”

However, the hackers didn’t stop here, they also posted a video of previous season’s El-Clasico match at the Santiago Bernabeu where Messi scored the final goal and Barcelona won the encounter 3-2 in the final minutes.

The hackers continued to mess with Real Madrid’s Twitter account as they posted another tweet, where they said that they have sold the Madrid striker, Karim Benzema and asked the fans if they want to buy any new player, “We sold Benzema, do you want us to buy any player? *I know that’s black hat but i’m bored waiting for Real Madrid* #OurMine #RealMadridHack.”

Previously, ‘OurMine’ have also hacked many social media accounts of various companies like Netflix, HBO and Playstation.

