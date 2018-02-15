Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live score: Clash of galaxies in at Santiago Bernabeu

It is a clash of galaxies in the Champions League Round of 16. Some of the most recognisable names in the footballing world will be on display when Real Madrid and PSG play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Unai Emery seems to have found a way to align the stars that PSG accumulated by letting their money spill over the transfer market in the summer. The French giants made an absolute mockery of the group stage and have done the same to the French Ligue 1 this season. Real, on other hand have looked a shadow of the side that have dominated Europe since Zinedine Zidane took over. The last time PSG played a Spanish giant away from home was when they traveled to Barcelona to extraordinarily lose 6-1.
Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live score:
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria Sergio Ramos, Marcelo - these are some of the names that will be plying their trade at the Santiago Bernabeu today. It is matches like these that brings out the strangeness of modern-day professional football. The combined costs of acquiring these players, their wages and their brand values would come to an an amount that might be close to the annual turnover of a multi-national company. All these billionaires will be running behind a ball trying to get it into their respective goal posts, the same thing you may find kids doing on their preferred empty stretch of the street or local playgrounds on a rainy day.
Let's get into the swing of things then; Real Madrid have had a horrendous season. They actually qualified for the ROund of 16 after finishing second in their group and have to be content with fighting for a Champions League spot in La Liga. PSG, on the other hand, have flattened any opposition that have come their way this season. One thing is for sure, at the end of this two-legged fixture, a giant will be left licking their wounds.