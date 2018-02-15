Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live score: Clash of galaxies in at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live score: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have experienced very different seasons so far. Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live score: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have experienced very different seasons so far.

It is a clash of galaxies in the Champions League Round of 16. Some of the most recognisable names in the footballing world will be on display when Real Madrid and PSG play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Unai Emery seems to have found a way to align the stars that PSG accumulated by letting their money spill over the transfer market in the summer. The French giants made an absolute mockery of the group stage and have done the same to the French Ligue 1 this season. Real, on other hand have looked a shadow of the side that have dominated Europe since Zinedine Zidane took over. The last time PSG played a Spanish giant away from home was when they traveled to Barcelona to extraordinarily lose 6-1.

Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd