Real Madrid vs Manchester United Live, UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid start with Bale, no Ronaldo; Manchester United debuts for Lindelof, Matic, Lukaku

Real Madrid vs Manchester United Live, UEFA Super Cup: Stay tuned for live scores and updates for Real vs Man Utd in UEFA Super Cup in Macedonia. This is Madrid sixth Super Cup and United's fourth.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 8, 2017 11:45 pm
real madrid vs manchester united live, real vs man utd live score, real madrid vs manchester united live streaming, super cup live, live football score, football live streaming, football news, indian express Real Madrid vs Manchester United: Real Madrid are eyeing a second UEFA Super Cup triumph in a row. (Source: AP)
Real Madrid haven’t had the greatest of pre-seasons while Manchester United have injury concerns to deal with. Both teams have their positives and negatives as they enter the UEFA Super Cup to be played for the first time in Macedonia. A notable absentee for Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo who hasn’t trained enough but he could be thrown on later if required. For United, there is  no Eric Bailly, Phil Jones (both suspended), Marcos Rojo (knee), Luke Shaw (foot), Ashley Young (hamstring). Follow live scores and updates from Real Madrid vs Manchester United in UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United Live Score and Updates, UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid’s Super Cup record: W3, L2. Manchester United’s record: W1 L2

2345 hrs IST: Some stats to bring to you. Spanish clubs won 7 of last 8 UEFA Super Cups – last defeat was Sevilla to Milan in 2007. Before that Galatasaray shocked Madrid in 2000. For English clubs, Super Cup not much of a priority or a happy hunting ground. No team has won it since 2005 when Liverpool beat CSKA Moscow. Manchester United haven’t won it since 1991!

2330 hrs IST: Hello and welcome everyone to our live blog and coverage of the UEFA Super Cup. First up, the teams:

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

Manchester United XI: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Henrik Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku.

