Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final Live score: Real Madrid, Liverpool clash for ultimate club title

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final Live score Live streaming: Real are chasing a third consecutive title while Liverpool are vying for a first win since 2005. Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final Live score Live streaming: Real are chasing a third consecutive title while Liverpool are vying for a first win since 2005.

Real Madrid play Liverpool at Kiev’s Olympic Stadium in the final of the 2017/18 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are chasing a third title on the bounce and a 13th win overall. Liverpool, on the other hand, are vying for a first Champions League win since that storied night in Istanbul 13 years ago. Both sides have shown a penchant for scoring a number of goals and conceding an almost equal number through the course of this tournament which means that we can expect a few goals from this match. The two sides have faced each other five times in the Champions League and most recently in 2014.

When and where to watch the match?

The match is being broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and the HD platforms of both channels. It can be live streamed from Sony LIV.