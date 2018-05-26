Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final Live score: Real Madrid, Liverpool clash for ultimate club title

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final Live score Live streaming: Real are chasing a third consecutive title while Liverpool are vying for a first win since 2005.
Real Madrid play Liverpool at Kiev’s Olympic Stadium in the final of the 2017/18 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are chasing a third title on the bounce and a 13th win overall. Liverpool, on the other hand, are vying for a first Champions League win since that storied night in Istanbul 13 years ago. Both sides have shown a penchant for scoring a number of goals and conceding an almost equal number through the course of this tournament which means that we can expect a few goals from this match. The two sides have faced each other five times in the Champions League and most recently in 2014.
When and where to watch the match?
The match is being broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and the HD platforms of both channels. It can be live streamed from Sony LIV.
Live Blog
Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Live Champions League final:
Highlights
(Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid have faced Liverpool once in the Champions League final. That was back when the competition was called the European Cup and Bob Paisley's Liverpool won the Champions League making him the first to win the competition three times as a manager. Since then Carlo Ancelotti has matched this achievement and tonight, Zinedine Zidane stands the chance of doing the same. The Frenchman would also become the first manager to win the title three times on the bounce. Records and memories are on the offer today.
Highlights
Zidane will be deploying the 4-4-2 diamond and Klopp has gone for his gegenpressing group of players. Our preview had predicted that Zidane will have some back up for stopping Mohamed Salah whenever the Egyptian runs into spaces left behind by Marcelo. In fact, go ahead and give it a read, since there is some time left for the match to start.
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Marcelo, Casemiro, IscoSubs: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Vasquez, Marco Asensio, Kovacic
Liverpool: Karius: Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dikj, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, ManeSubs: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Lallana, Can, Solanke
This is it! 124 matches, 397 goals all leading to these 90 minutes or more in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Real Madrid became the first team in over two decades to win the Champions League twice in a row last season. This year, they have chance of becoming the first team since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win Europe's elite club competition a third consecutive time. Zinedine Zidane could potentially be the first manager ever to lead a team to that many consecutive Champions League title and also match his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti and legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley in terms of the most wins in the competition. Liverpool will be looking to win a first title since that storied night in Istanbul in 2005 and, in the process, guard Paisley's record. This is also redemption time for Jurgen Klopp, who was on the touchline when his Borrusia Dortmund suffered a heartbraking 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2013 final of the tournament. History, memories and goals on offer this evening then, let's get down to it.