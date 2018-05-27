Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
WATCH: Bicycle-kick, goalkeeping howlers highlight Champions League final

Gareth Bale scored two incredible goals after coming off the bench as Real Madrid won Champions League final against Liverpool 3-1.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 27, 2018 3:17:25 am
gareth bale Gareth Bale after scoring his first goal. (Source: Reuters)
It is called Champions League final for a reason. A crazy, unbelievable goal. An incredible bicycle goal. A brilliant long-range goal. Gareth Bale scored two top-class goals after coming off the bench as Real Madrid won the tournament, beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

German keeper Loris Karius sloppy rollout paved way for the opening goal by Karim Benzema after 50 minutes of play as the Reds watched in disbelief. Karius attempted to throw the ball to a teammate, sending it trickling over the line, but the Frenchman stuck his leg out to give Los Blancos 1-0 lead.

Liverpool replied through Sadio Mane, who levelled for Jurgen Klopp’s side from close range just four minutes after Benzema’s goal. The goal came as a relief to Liverpool, who lost Mohamed Salah in the first half due to injury.

Just three minutes after replacing Isco in the second half, Bale rose to meet Marcelo’s cross in the air from outside the box, sending it flying into the net with an incredible bicycle kick. This gave Zinedine Zidane’s men 2-1 lead.

The Welshman sealed a record-extending 13th European Cup title for Real Madrid with seven minutes left as a dreadful mistake from Loris Karius allowed his long-range shot to find the net.

This is the Spanish club’s fourth European Cup title in five years while Liverpool end the tournament as the competition’s top scorers this season.

