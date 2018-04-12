Real Madrid vs Juventus, Live score Live streaming Champions League: Real Madrid look to avoid Barca-like collapse

Real Madrid host Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Real blew away Juve in the first leg beating them at their own home 3-0. One of the three goals was a stunning bicycle kick by Cristiano Ronaldo that took the world by storm. But, Barcelona’s collapse to Roma would be enough to show Real that even a 3-0 lead means practically nothing when there at least 90 minutes of football left to play. Juventus can force the game into extra time or more if they manage to score three goals and they can win it with anything more than that, all the while assuming that they don’t concede anymore.
When and where to watch the match?
The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Juventus will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be streamed live online on Sony LIV.
Highlights
GOAL! Mandzukic 2 mins, Real 0-1 Juve (3-1 agg)
TEAMS!
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco; Ronaldo, Bale
Subs: Casilla, Benzema, Hernandez, Vazquez, Llorente, Asensio, Kovacic
Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic
Subs: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Asamoah, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Stuaro
Referee: M Oliver (Northumberland)
Miralem Pjanic is back in the Juventus squad and so is Blaise Matuidi. Paulo Dybala had got a red card in the first leg and is suspended for this match. Zinedine Zidane saw what happened to Barcelona and is taking no chances. Sergio Ramos is suspended and so it will be Marcelo wearing the captain's armband. The other notable change is that Gareth Bale plays in place of Karim Benzema. (Image Source: Reuters)
This season's Champions League quarter-finals is a bag of surprises. It really is. Let's take a look; First leg: Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-0 - anyone who has followed even a little bit of Premier League football knows how ridiculous that result is, Cristiano Ronaldo applauded by Juventus fans after he scored a bicycle kick against their own team. Second Leg: Liverpool further humiliate Manchester City, Barcelona, coming into the second leg with a 4-1 lead, concede three goals to Roma to get dumped out of the Champions League. Goodness knows what wonders await us in this match. Let's dive in.