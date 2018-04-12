Real Madrid vs Juventus, Live score Live streaming Champions League: Real Madrid look to avoid Barca-like collapse

Real Madrid vs Juventus Live score Live streaming Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick earned him applause from the opposition fans. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid vs Juventus Live score Live streaming Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick earned him applause from the opposition fans. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid host Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Real blew away Juve in the first leg beating them at their own home 3-0. One of the three goals was a stunning bicycle kick by Cristiano Ronaldo that took the world by storm. But, Barcelona’s collapse to Roma would be enough to show Real that even a 3-0 lead means practically nothing when there at least 90 minutes of football left to play. Juventus can force the game into extra time or more if they manage to score three goals and they can win it with anything more than that, all the while assuming that they don’t concede anymore.

When and where to watch the match?

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Juventus will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be streamed live online on Sony LIV.