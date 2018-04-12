Real Madrid vs Juventus, Live score Live streaming Champions League: Real Madrid look to avoid Barca-like collapse

Presents Latest News
Real Madrid vs Juventus, Live score Live streaming Champions League: Catch live score and updates of the Champions League quarter final second leg between Real Madrid and Juventus here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 12, 2018 12:20:06 am
Real vs Juve live score Real Madrid vs Juventus Live score Live streaming Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick earned him applause from the opposition fans. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid host Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Real blew away Juve in the first leg beating them at their own home 3-0. One of the three goals was a stunning bicycle kick by Cristiano Ronaldo that took the world by storm. But, Barcelona’s collapse to Roma would be enough to show Real that even a 3-0 lead means practically nothing when there at least 90 minutes of football left to play. Juventus can force the game into extra time or more if they manage to score three goals and they can win it with anything more than that, all the while assuming that they don’t concede anymore.

When and where to watch the match?

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Juventus will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be streamed live online on Sony LIV.

Real Madrid vs Juventus, Live Champions League quarter-final:

00:18 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
GOAL! Mandzukic 2 mins, Real 0-1 Juve (3-1 agg)

HERE WE GO!  Costa makes a dash down the right, passes it forward to former Real man Sami Khedira who makes a lovely cross to the far post,  Mario Mandzukic is there, Carvajal is miles behind him and he never misses those headers. Roma part 2? 

00:08 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
TEAMS

Miralem Pjanic is back in the Juventus squad and so is Blaise Matuidi. Paulo Dybala had got a red card in the first leg and is suspended for this match. Zinedine Zidane saw what happened to Barcelona and is taking no chances. Sergio Ramos is suspended and so it will be Marcelo wearing the captain's armband. The other notable change is that Gareth Bale plays in place of Karim Benzema. (Image Source: Reuters)

00:01 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
23:48 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
TEAMS!

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco; Ronaldo, Bale

Subs: Casilla, Benzema, Hernandez, Vazquez, Llorente, Asensio, Kovacic

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic

Subs: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Asamoah, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Stuaro

Referee: M Oliver (Northumberland)

23:40 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Hello and welcome to the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Juventus

This season's Champions League quarter-finals is a bag of surprises. It really is. Let's take a look; First leg: Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-0 - anyone who has followed even a little bit of Premier League football knows how ridiculous that result is, Cristiano Ronaldo applauded by Juventus fans after he scored a bicycle kick against their own team. Second Leg: Liverpool further humiliate Manchester City, Barcelona, coming into the second leg with a 4-1 lead, concede three goals to Roma to get dumped out of the Champions League. Goodness knows what wonders await us in this match. Let's dive in.

(Source: Reuters) We cannot be Barcelona. This must be what Zinedine Zidane's message would have been to his players. It wasn't the first time that Barca were facing a hostile Italian crowd and so, they were never expected to crumble the way they did. Barcelona are the runaway leaders of La Liga, Real Madrid are 15 points below them at fourth. Juventus are runaway leaders of the Serie A while Roma are 21 points below them at fourth. If Roma can smash Barcelona, so can Juventus. Real will be looking to put in a few goals in the beginning of the match and kill off this game at the earnest.

