Real Madrid vs Juventus Highlights, Champions Legaue Final: Cristiano Ronaldo shines in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win in Cardiff

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 600th goal on Saturday night but the goals would be remembered for the occassion than the statistic alone. For his 105th goal in UEFA Champions League ensured Real Madrid were going on to lift the title for a second year running. When the referee blew the final whistle, the scoreline at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium read 4-1 in favour of the Spanish giants with heads bowed for those wearing white-and-black of Juventus. In the end, the Portuguese was clearly adjudged the man of the match of the Final as he received the trophy from Sir Alex Fergusson. In the process, Real Madrid had done something no club had done before – successfully defend the Champions League crown. In its previous avatar, AC Milan were the last team to win consecutive European Cups when they lifted the trophy in 1989 and 1990.

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus (Cristiano Ronaldo 20′)

Real Madrid took the lead in the game after a slick passing move resulted in Ronaldo scoring his first goal of the night. Fellow striker Karim Benzema and Ronaldo were involved in the build-up before Dani Carvajal’s cut-back from the right came in the Portugal international’s path who produced a first time shot on target by finding the far corner albeit with the help of a slight deflection off Leonardo Bonucci.

Ronaldo’s goal to put Real Madrid 1-0 uppic.twitter.com/Ob6ULRm8Du — IDontLikeSpurs (@IDontLikeSpurs) 3 June 2017

Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Marion Mandzukic 27′)

Real Madrid’s lead lasted just seven minutes before Mandzukic levelled matters in some style. Bonucci’s pass from defence was moved along forward by winger Alex Sandro and striker Gonzalo Higuain – the ball not leaving the ground throughout – to set up Mandzukic and the Croatian took one touch on his chest and unleashed a sublime overhead kick into the top corner. Keylor Navas tried his utmost to tip it over but was not equal to it.

Mandzukic GOAL vs Real Madrid 1-1 27′ pic.twitter.com/HeC9IPnItE — EuroGoalz (@EuroGoalz) 3 June 2017

Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus (Casemiro 61′)

Real Madrid once again took the lead in the 61st minute with Juventus clearly opting to sit back and the Spaniards made the most of the opportunity granted to them. Just after the hour mark, Toni Kroos’ shot was blocked and the rebound came to Casemiro who unleashed a shot from 35 yards out. The ball took a wicked deflection off Sami Khedira to beat Gianluigi Buffon in goal despite a despairing dive to his right.

Casemiro’ puts Real back in the leadpic.twitter.com/e3Y92i3kTv — IDontLikeSpurs (@IDontLikeSpurs) 3 June 2017

Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus (Ronaldo 64′)

Momentum clearly on their side, Ronaldo added to Real Madrid’s advantage minutes later and put the game all but beyond Juventus. Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal played a one-two on the right side with the youth team player providing space for the Croatian international to pull a ball back into the near post which was latched on to by Ronaldo. With no defensive cover at the near post, Ronaldo casually angled the ball past Buffon and gave Real a 3-1 advantage.

Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus (Cuadrado Red Card)

If things weren’t already going terribly for Juventus, they got worse when substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a second yellow card. On his part, Cuadrado hadn’t done much to warrant a second booking but theatrical stuff from Sergio Ramos got him the sending off. The whole thing was minimal with a little push by Cuadrado on Ramos’ back and a little touch on his heel but was made most of by the Real Madrid captain in embarrassing fashion.

Give him the Oscar already. Great acting from Ramos which leads in a red card for Cuadrado. This is ridicilous.pic.twitter.com/zl2QfdHsOY — FC Barcelona (@FCBdaily) 3 June 2017

Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus (Asensio 90′)

Marco Asensio goal – 4-1 Real Madrid #uclfinal2017 pic.twitter.com/5rxpvMYmyG — The Windy City (@thevvindycity) 3 June 2017

Real Madrid put the icing on the cake in the last minute of regulation time when substitute Asensio put the game to bed. Eight minutes after coming on, Asensio slotted in a left footed shot from inside the area after lovely work by Marcelo on the left channel.

