Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League match, TV channel, live streaming, time in IST

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. (Source: AP) Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. (Source: AP)

The second-leg of the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu will see the Zinedine Zidane-side in the advantageous position as the Los Blancos have a 2-1 lead in the aggregate. Besides the lead, they also have two away goals advantage, because of which, Bayern would at least have to score two goals against Real apart from ensuring they do not let them score a goal. But in spite of the lead, Real would be cautious as they had almost slipped up to Juventus in the quarterfinals second leg, and they would look to ensure they do not make the same mistakes again.

When is Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be played on Tuesday night, May 1, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

The kickoff for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League is at 12.15 AM IST.

Where is Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Which channel will air Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League online?

The match between Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be streamed live on SonyLiv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

