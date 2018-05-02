Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Champions League: Real 1-1 Bayern (3-2 agg) in the 1st half

Real Madrid placed one foot in a fourth Champions League final by beating Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Allianz Arena last week. In a match that was uncharacteristically devoid of quality, Marcelo and Marco Asensio scored after Bayern drew first blood with a goal from from Joshua Kimmich. Cristiano Ronaldo played little part in the whole affair with Bayern stifling the supply lines to Portuguese but Real showed that they have enough quality to make up for their star player not finding the back of the net. Real had conceded three goals to let go of a 3-0 lead agianst Juventus in the semi-final this season and would be wary of Bayern staging a similar comeback.
When and where to watch the match?
Kimmich heads the ball down to Muller right side of goal and the German triles to cross it. Marcelo blocks and it takes a deflection off Muller and the corner flag before going out. Real throw in and move forward, Benzema passes to the more central Asensio who lays it off for the Frenchman in the box seemingly clear, referee calls offside.
And that settles the Bernabeu nerves and how simple was that. Marcelo lobs the ball into the box right side of goal and Benzema just heads it over Alaba standing at the near post and into goal. Real back in front.
Real dominating possession but they look very nervous at the back. Alaba and Ribery nearly get clear with some clever one-twos and dribbles. Real nick it back and keep passing the ball around in midfield.
Bayern switch off as Real take a quick free kick, Benzema drives into the box from the right and cuts it in to Ronaldo, Hummels slides in to nip it off his feet.
Just as in the first half Kimmich puts Bayern ahead early on. Muller's cross and the Real centre backs unable to clear it, it falls to Kimmich who turns it in. Game on, please!
Sergio Ramos lobs the ball long and Real lose poseession, Alaba drives forward and is prevented from putting the ball in the by Vazquez.
Real kick off the proceedings, attacking from left to right in this first half. Both sides are in their regular colours. The Bernabeu is decked to the brim for the occassion.
And going through their routines. James Rodriguez is playing his first match at the Bernabeu since he was loaned out to Bayern by Real.
Real: Dani Carvajal and Isco are injured and Casemiro has been left on the bench, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovacic brought into the starting XI. Bayern: Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng were injured in the first leg and Javi Martinez and Rafinha have been dropped to bench, Thiago, Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso and David Alaba all line up in their places.
Real Madrid: Navas; Ramos, Varane, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Kovacic Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Casemiro, Theo Hernandez, Mayoral, Ceballos
Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Sule Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Lewandwoski, James, Tolisso, Muller, Alaba, Kimmich Subs: Starke, Wagner, Martinez, Rafinha, Mai, Rudy, Dorsch
The first leg of this fixture between two of the biggest clubs containing some of the biggest names of the sport, it was anything but all that. Instaead it felt like a thorn sticking out of what has otherwise been an incredible knockout stage in the Champions League. Now, we are into the second leg and Real will be a tense lot. They know what happened to them the last time they played a Champions League fixture at home and Bayern Munich taking a three-goal lead would be a far worse prospect that when Juventus did the same. The Bavarians do have an uphill task and their twitter account says that they are up for it.
In case your wondering, 'Packmas' is Bavarian for 'let's do it'