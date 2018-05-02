Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Champions League: Real 1-1 Bayern (3-2 agg) in the 1st half
Live now

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Champions League: Real 1-1 Bayern (3-2 agg) in the 1st half

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Champions League: Catch live score and updates of the semi-final second leg between Real and Bayern here.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 2, 2018 12:31:28 am
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Live streaming Champions League: Ronaldo had little impact on the first leg.

Real Madrid placed one foot in a fourth Champions League final by beating Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Allianz Arena last week. In a match that was uncharacteristically devoid of quality, Marcelo and Marco Asensio scored after Bayern drew first blood with a goal from from Joshua Kimmich. Cristiano Ronaldo played little part in the whole affair with Bayern stifling the supply lines to Portuguese but Real showed that they have enough quality to make up for their star player not finding the back of the net. Real had conceded three goals to let go of a 3-0 lead agianst Juventus in the semi-final this season and would be wary of Bayern staging a similar comeback.

When and where to watch the match?
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Live Blog

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Champions League semi-final second leg:

Highlights

    00:31 (IST) 02 May 2018
    15 mins

    Kimmich heads the ball down to Muller right side of goal and the German triles to cross it. Marcelo blocks and it takes a deflection off Muller and the corner flag before going out. Real throw in and move forward, Benzema passes to the more central Asensio who lays it off for the Frenchman in the box seemingly clear, referee calls offside. 

    00:27 (IST) 02 May 2018
    GOAL! Real 1-1 Bayern, 3-2 agg (Benzema 11 mins)

    And that settles the Bernabeu nerves and how simple was that. Marcelo lobs the ball into the box right side of goal and Benzema just heads it over Alaba standing at the near post and into goal. Real back in front. 

    00:25 (IST) 02 May 2018
    9 mins

    Real dominating possession but they look very nervous at the back. Alaba and Ribery nearly get clear with some clever one-twos and dribbles. Real nick it back and keep passing the ball around in midfield. 

    00:23 (IST) 02 May 2018
    6 mins, Real chance!

    Bayern switch off as Real take a quick free kick, Benzema drives into the box from the right and cuts it in to Ronaldo, Hummels slides in to nip it off his feet. 

    00:21 (IST) 02 May 2018
    GOAL! Real 0-1 Bayern, 2-2 agg (Kimmich 3 mins)

    Just as in the first half Kimmich puts Bayern ahead early on. Muller's cross and the Real centre backs unable to clear it, it falls to Kimmich who turns it in. Game on, please!

    00:18 (IST) 02 May 2018
    3 mins

    Sergio Ramos lobs the ball long and Real lose poseession, Alaba drives forward and is prevented from putting the ball in the by Vazquez. 

    00:17 (IST) 02 May 2018
    KICK OFF!

    Real kick off the proceedings, attacking from left to right in this first half. Both sides are in their regular colours. The Bernabeu is decked to the brim for the occassion. 

    23:57 (IST) 01 May 2018
    The Teams are in the stadium

    And going through their routines. James Rodriguez is playing his first match at the Bernabeu since he was loaned out to Bayern by Real. 

    (Source: Reuters)
    (Source: Reuters)
    (Source: Reuters)
    (Source: Reuters)
    23:46 (IST) 01 May 2018
    As we wait...

    There have been some interesting developments in the quest for Italy's new coach. Back home, Sunil Chhetri seems to be finally getting his due. Finally, if you have followed even a little bit of football this season, you will know know of someone called Mo Salah. He has scored some brilliant goals and we have dug up five really, really good ones. 

    23:34 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Teams

    Real: Dani Carvajal and Isco are injured and Casemiro has been left on the bench, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovacic brought into the starting XI. Bayern: Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng were injured in the first leg and Javi Martinez and Rafinha have been dropped to bench, Thiago, Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso and David Alaba all line up in their places.

    23:27 (IST) 01 May 2018
    TEAMS!

    Real Madrid:  Navas; Ramos, Varane, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Kovacic Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Casemiro, Theo Hernandez, Mayoral, Ceballos

    Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Sule Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Lewandwoski, James, Tolisso, Muller, Alaba, Kimmich Subs: Starke, Wagner, Martinez, Rafinha, Mai, Rudy, Dorsch

    Real Madrid team bus arrives at the stadium. (Source: Reuters)
    23:22 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Hello and welcome!

    The first leg of this fixture between two of the biggest clubs containing some of the biggest names of the sport, it was anything but all that. Instaead it felt like a thorn sticking out of what has otherwise been an incredible knockout stage in the Champions League. Now, we are into the second leg and Real will be a tense lot. They know what happened to them the last time they played a Champions League fixture at home and Bayern Munich taking a three-goal lead would be a far worse prospect that when Juventus did the same. The Bavarians do have an uphill task and their twitter account says that they are up for it.

    In case your wondering, 'Packmas' is Bavarian for 'let's do it'

    (Source: Reuters)

    Against Juventus, Madrid won 3-0 in Italy in the first leg. There was a festive atmosphere for the second leg, which was supposed to be a mere formality. But Madrid was surprised by Juventus, conceding twice in the first half and once after halftime. The 12-time champions escaped an embarrassing home elimination thanks only to a controversial late penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese had little effect on the first leg of the semi-final and Real will be looking to seal up all those gaps that Juve had opened up at the Bernaebeu. The presence of captain Sergio Ramos, who was suspended for the quarter finals second leg, would be a helpful prospect.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts