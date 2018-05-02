Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Champions League: Real 1-1 Bayern (3-2 agg) in the 1st half

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Live streaming Champions League: Ronaldo had little impact on the first leg. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live score Live streaming Champions League: Ronaldo had little impact on the first leg.

Real Madrid placed one foot in a fourth Champions League final by beating Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Allianz Arena last week. In a match that was uncharacteristically devoid of quality, Marcelo and Marco Asensio scored after Bayern drew first blood with a goal from from Joshua Kimmich. Cristiano Ronaldo played little part in the whole affair with Bayern stifling the supply lines to Portuguese but Real showed that they have enough quality to make up for their star player not finding the back of the net. Real had conceded three goals to let go of a 3-0 lead agianst Juventus in the semi-final this season and would be wary of Bayern staging a similar comeback.

When and where to watch the match?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be streamed live on Sony LIV.