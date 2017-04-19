Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, 4-2 (6-3 aggregate): Goals, Highlights and blow-by-blow account

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick in Real Madrid 4-2 win on aggregate against Bayern Munich. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick in Real Madrid 4-2 win on aggregate against Bayern Munich. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid sealed yet another passage into the Champions League semi-finals on the back of a 4-2 win in extra time which translated into a 6-3 win on aggregate. This kept the defending champions on course to do a first in European club competition history – defend a title. But the manner of the win at the Bernabeu was in no comfortable and in no way without controversy as Arturo Vidal was sent off in the second half to reduce the Bavarians to ten men for a second leg running. However, Real Madrid saw a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to go over the line after extra time was forced in the Spanish with the two teams locked at 3-3 on aggregate.

Goal-by-goal recap of Real Madrid’s 4-2 win vs Bayern Munich

Roberto Lewandowski, penalty (53′): Real Madrid 0-1 Bayern Munich (2-2 aggregate)

Down the right channel, Arjen Robben started to skip past Casemiro in the box but was brought down by a trailing leg of the Brazilian. The winger went down and the referee pointed to the spot. A returning Robert Lewandowski stepped up to take the resulting spot kick and went to the right of Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas. Bayern were still in it!

Cristiano Ronaldo (76′): Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich (3-2 aggregate)

Casemiro makes a little dink pass, a chip into the box with Cristiano Ronaldo moving away from the two defenders in the Bayern Munich box. Creates just an inch of space that he needed and bullets a header downward across Manuel Neuer. Real Madrid had the away goal advantage and now have restored the lead on aggregate too.

Sergio Ramos own goal (78′): Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Munich (3-3 aggregate)

Real Madrid fans and players alike were still reeling from the goal at the other end. The celebrations were cut short and joy short lived as a calamity of errors and utter shambolic of defending has the ball in Real Madrid goal after Sergio Ramos inadvertently stabbed the ball into his net. Nacho Rodriguez had defended to steal the ball from Lewandowski in the box but it was still not clear, came on Ramos’ feet and he toe pokes it behind with Navas left scrambling. Not a great feeling when you’re playing your 100th Champions League game and score an own goal. As things stand, Bayern Munich have matched Real Madrid’s away goals tally and the aggregate is 3-3 which means we’re heading for EXTRA TIME!

Arturo Vidal Red Card (84′): Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Munich (3-3 aggregate)

In the first leg, Javi Martinez was sent off for Bayern Munich with two bookable offences. This time Arturo Vidal has to depart the pitch for Bayern – and rather unfairly so. At the half way line, he is adjudged to have brought down Asensio and that’s his marching orders. Was on a thin rope and the second booking has arrived. Only it wasn’t a deserved booking or even a foul. Poor call by the referee that could hurt Bayern Munich with six minutes to play and possibly extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo (105′): Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich (4-3 aggregate)

Real Madrid have taken the lead once again. Much like the first, a little chip over and around Bayern Munich’s defensive line – this time from Sergio Ramos – and he finds Ronaldo vacant in the area. The Portuguese striker controls it and blasts it into the goal from his left foot. But, replays suggest that he was offside when the ball was played. Poor, poor call by the linesman to hurt Bayern once again. Real Madrid fans don’t mind that one bit though. Los Blancos have taken the lead on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo (110′): Real Madrid 3-2 Bayern Munich (5-3 aggregate)

This goal emphasises how spectacular Marcelo has been for Real Madrid tonight. What an amazing run into the 110th minute to find the energy and zest to dart through multiple Bayern Munich players with lovely feet. Dribbles past and between three Bayern Munich players and has goal in his sights with ‘just’ Neuer to beat. But he opts to pass it to the right for an unmarked Ronaldo to tap it into an open goal. Again hints of offside, marginally. Does look on line when the ball is played though. Very touch and go. Historic moment too: Ronaldo’s 100th Champions League – first to the club. Either way, Real Madrid have finally banked on an exhausted Bayern to extend their advantage.

Asensio (112′): Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich (6-3)

And that’s the win in the bag for Real Madrid. Substitute Asensio gets into the act as well. Comes screaming at the Bayern Munich defense, has the option to play Ronaldo to his left but opts to go by himself and shifts to the right and despite a challenge to block the attempt, Asensio gets the shot on and finds the back of the net from his weaker right foot.

The win allows even manager Zinedine Zidane to bring out his smile.

With that, Real Madrid have sealed their berth into the Champions League semi-finals for a seventh straight season. Three times under Jose Mourinho, three times under Carlo Ancelotti and now twice with Zidane. They have been joined by Atletico Madrid who beat Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate after the second leg finished 1-1 in England. On Wednesday night, Juventus take on Barcelona with a 3-0 lead to their name and Monaco host Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 lead and more importantly three away goals.

