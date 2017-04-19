Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show once again

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th UCL goal during the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th UCL goal during the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich. (Source: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a perfect hat-trick on Tuesday night to send Real Madrid to the semifinals of the Champions League for the seventh consecutive time. Perfect in the truest sense of the word as far as football is concerned – goals from left foot, right foot and a header.

In an exciting match that had fans glued to the screens with no time to blink, Ronaldo came to the rescue of the Spanish leaders to beat Bayern Munich 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was a perfect finish by him – a header, left foot as well as a simple yet classy tap in with his right foot.

MUST READ | Referees ‘rob’ Bayern Munich of possible semi-finals spot

In a night that will be remembered for controversial decisions by the referee Viktor Kassai, Ronaldo netted his 100th Champions League goal in the extra time.

In the first leg that took place last week, the Portugal captain had scored a brace to silence the Allianz Arena, giving Real a 2-1 advantage before coming home for the second leg. He proved to his critics, fans and team that he is the man to take his side out of a tight spot – if there were any doubts remaining.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, 4-2 (6-3 aggregate): Goals, Highlights and blow-by-blow account

Although his second and even third goals look offside after going through the replays, it was his night! The first goal was a brilliant header that caught Manuel Neuer by surprise. The second came after he controlled a Sergio Ramos assist to to send it shooting into the back of the net with his left foot. Marcelo showed spectacular skills to get past Bayern defense to pass it on to Ronaldo for his hat-trick.

“Ronaldo does his talking on the pitch and always steps up in the key moments,” Zinedine Zidane said in a post match interview. “The fans don’t whistle him anymore, although this is the Bernabeu and it can happen from time to time, but the fans will thank Cristiano for everything he’s done here.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd