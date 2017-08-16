Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup: When is the Clasico, what time is it in IST, TV channels, live streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the second leg of Spanish Super Cup. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the second leg of Spanish Super Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup with a healthy lead at their disposal. The reigning la liga and UEFA Champions League winners would like to start off the season with two trophies already in the bag having won the UEFA Super Cup after beating Manchester United in Macedonia.

In the first leg at Camp Nou, Barcelona were split wide open by a fluid Real Madrid midfield and despite Los Blancos going down to ten men late on, they held firm to avoid conceding but added to their advantage to make it 3-1. So Real Madrid will enter the second leg with three away goals to bolster their advantage and aid their chances of of winning the Super Cup for a ninth time.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a notable absentee from the game after his 24-minute cameo in the first game. He came on to score a thundering drive, was booked twice to be sent off and to top it all off, pushed the referee after seeing red – which earned him a five game ban.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the second Clasico of the season?

The second leg of the Spanish Super Cup, or Super Copa, between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on August 17 (Thursday morning).

What time is is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The second leg will kick off at 2.30 AM IST which is 2100 GMT.

Where is Real Madrid vs Barcelona in second leg of Spanish Super Cup?

The second leg of the Spanish Super Cup will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu – the home of Real Madrid.

Which TV channel will broadcast Real Madrid vs Barcelona live?

Unfortunately, there is no live TV broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona second leg in the Spanish Super Cup. None of the broadcasters have availed TV rights to show Spain’s domestic competition (Copa del Rey) which also extends to the Spanish Super Cup.

Where to live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

With no TV broadcast of the contest between Real Madrid and Barcelona, there are no official legal live streams, either, for the game.

