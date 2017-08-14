Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup: All goals, highlights and action from first Clasico of season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal for Real Madrid. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal for Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

The tone is set for the football season in Spain. There were goals and celebrations and there were even red cards. In the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 to take the early advantage in the competition. But, it was not cent percent happy outing for Real Madrid as star player Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off after being booked twice in the space of two minutes and was shown the red card.

Ronaldo made a big impact in the game by scoring a goal before being sent off. Coming on 58th minute, Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 80th minute when he took a strike outside the box and sent it past the Barcelona goalkeeper.

Two other goals (one an own goal by Gerrard Pique) for Real Madrid hurt Barcelona. The final nail in the coffin was Marco Asensio’s goal in the 90th minute. Lionel Messi scored in the 77th minute for Barcelona.

The second leg of the Spanish Super Cup will be played at the Wednesday’s second leg at the Bernabeu. Here are the video highlights from the match.

1st goal: Gerrard Pique’s own goal which gave Real Madrid the lead against Barcelona in the 50th minute of the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday

2nd goal: Lionel Messi was given a chance through a penalty after Real Madrid goalkeeper was booked for a foul on Luis Suarez inside the area in the 77th minute

3rd goal: Real Madrid once again took the lead in the 80th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo, coming off the bench in the 50th minute, scored from outside the box against Barcelona

4th goal: Marco Anselo sealed the game for Real Madrid with a brilliant strike in the 90th minute to make the score 3-1 against Barcelona and win the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Ronaldo booked: After scoring a wonderful goal in the 78th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo was booked two minutes later. He had been booked for his celebrations after the goal and this time for a dive inside the box. Two yellows meant he was out for the rest of the game

The second leg of the Spanish Super Cup will be held on Wednesday.

