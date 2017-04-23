Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score, El Clasico: Los Blancos start with Gareth Bale, Barcelona replace Neymar with Paco Alcacer

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live: In the second El Clasico of the season, Real host Barcelona in the league. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live: In the second El Clasico of the season, Real host Barcelona in the league.

Real Madrid have a three point lead over Barcelona with a game in hand in the league. That advantage could become even better and dampen Barcelona’s hopes of winning the title for third year in a row if Los Blancos are able to pick up a win. If momentum is taken into account, Real have it. But Barcelona have plenty to prove after Champions League exit which would spur them on. However, they would miss the services of Neymar due to a suspension. Follow live scores and updates from Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Barelona, El Clasico, Live Score and Updates:

2350 hrs IST: If we have to draw any inferences from the teams, it’s advantage Real Madrid at the moment. Neymar has been a driving force for Barcelona in recent games and his absence will be a big blow. How effective Gareth Bale will be in the match is something that remains to be seen but at the moment, the momentum is with Real.

2320 hrs IST: So Bale does play after returning to the training only on Thursday. Paco Alcacer meanwhile comes in for Neymar who was suspended. Despite all the hullabaloo, Barca named the squad without him.

2315 hrs IST: TEAMS ARE IN!

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo y Benzema.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Luis Suárez, Messi & Paco Alcácer.

2300 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of El Clasico. The second encounter of the season with Real holding the advantage over the visiting Barcelona. Barca need a win if they are to keep their title hopes alive. Zidane, however, maintains this game doesn’t hold as much significance as made out to be. We’ll see how he reacts at the end then.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 11:17 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd