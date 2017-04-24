Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi breathes new life into title race

Barcelona now stand at the top of the La Liga table with 75 points. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona now stand at the top of the La Liga table with 75 points. (Source: Reuters)

Lionel Messi left 10-men Real Madrid reeling in shock by scoring his second goal at the 92nd minute to help Barcelona win the crucial match by 3-2.

Messi’s 500th goal left the title race wide open on Sunday. With Real Madrid dominating the table at the top for most of the season, it comes as a big relief to the Catalans, who now stand at level with 75 points.

The Argentinian’s winning goal came at the 92nd minute to stun the earlier leaders Real Madrid. He first struck at the 33rd minute, levelling Casemiro’s opening goal. Barcelona took the lead in the second half with Ivan Rakitic firing in a shot from the edge of the box to give the visitors a lead.

However James Rodriguez, who has not been given full 90 minutes playing time this entire year, put the home side on draw within three minutes of his play after captain Sergio Ramos earned himself a red card for a foul on Messi. The Colombian came in as a substitute for the injured Gareth Bale at the 82nd minute to score an important goal and prove that he is not meant to be benched.

The game however slipped from their hand in the extra time as Luis Enrique’s side took full advantage of the 10-men Real as Messi met Jordi Alba’s cross to send his second goal into the right hand corner of the net.

Messi heroics led Barcelona to the top of the table, despite holding the same points as Real, due to better head-to-head record.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s men have an advantage of a game in hand with Real left with six matches in comparison to Barcelona’s five.

With a safe seven point difference from the third placed Atletico Madrid, it is really a fight between the two top placed Spanish giants to take the title home.

Real have games against Deportivo, Valencia, Granada, Sevilla, Malaga and Celta Vigo. The most challenging fixture left for Zidane is fourth placed Sevilla. Bale, who was substituted by the end of the match, is doubtful to play for the rest of the season.

Barcelona on the other hand face bottom placed Osasuna, Espanyol, Villareal, Las Palmas and Eibar, with the most challenging fixture being against fifth placed Villareal. Neymar still has a one match suspension to serve.

Both the teams have more or less equal chances at the title with the range of teams left to face varying from mid to bottom on the table.

