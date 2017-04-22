When and where to watch El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona, what time does it start, live online streaming and TV coverage

Latest News
El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When and where to watch La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 22, 2017 7:12 pm
real madrid vs barcelona live, barcelona vs real madrid live, where to watch real vs barcelona, where to watch real vs barca, where to watch el clasico, el clasico live streaming, real vs barca online streaming, real madrid vs barcelona online live streaming, real madrid vs barcelona live streaming, barcelona vs real madrid live streaming, real vs barca live streaming, barca vs real live streaming, cristiano ronaldo, lionel messi, neymar, suarez, zidane, football news, sports news, indian express Cristiano Ronaldo has seen an upturn in fortunes in recent weeks while Lionel Messi and Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus. (Source: Reuters)

It’s that time of the year once again when the two Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid meet each other in the La Liga. Matches between the two have proven to be deciders of whatever competition that they play for and it is no different this time. Barcelona trail Real by three points at the top of the table with the latter having a game in hand. his means that if Barcelona come out as winners at the Santiago Bernabeu, they will replace Real Madrid at the top of the table. But the momentum seems to be with Real with Barcelona recently being knocked out of the Champions League to Juventus.

If Real Madrid come away with the three points, it might just signal the end of the La Liga title race. Real’s lead at the top of the table will swell to six points with Barcelona having played one game more than their rivals.

When is the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona?
The match between the two Spanish juggernauts will be aired on 12:15 AM IST, Monday, 24 April.

Where is El Clasico being played?
The match is being played at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium. It is the home of Real Madrid who currently lead the La Liga standings.

Which TV channels will air El Clasico live?
Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be aired live on Sony Six.

Where can one follow the face-off between Real Madrid and Barcelona live online?
One can follow the match live on Sony Liv. For live match commentary, updates and insights, you can follow IndianExpress.com

