Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid stats: Cristiano Ronaldo equals Lionel Messi’s Champions League record

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to have scored more than 50 goals in Champions League knock-out stages.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 3, 2017 4:23 am
cristiano ronaldo, ronaldo, real madrid, atletico madrid, real vs atletico, champions league, cristiano ronaldo champions league, football news, sports news, indian express Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in Champions League history to score more than 10 goals in 6 consecutive seasons. (Source: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo, as one would expect, is the man dominating the stats after this match. Age doesn’t seem to factor in when it comes to the Portuguese’s performance in Europe’s elite tournament. Here are a few stats from the match:

# Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Lionel Messi’s record of seven hat-tricks in the Champions League

# Ronaldo has also joined Real Madrid great Alfredo Di Stéfano (11 goals each) as players with most goals in European Cup semifinals

# Ronaldo is the first player in Champions League history to score more than 10 goals in 6 consecutive seasons

# Ronaldo is the first player with a hat-trick in consecutive Champions League knockout games.

# Isco was the only player with a 100% passing success rate in the first half of Real Madrid

# Cristiano Ronaldo also became the first player to reach the 50-goal mark in Champions League knockout stages

# Real Madrid have not lost any of their four, now five derbies with Atletico when Casemiro was on the pitch

# This is the 36th consecutive time that Real Madrid have socred at home in the Champions League

# Atletico Madrid had only 38% of the ball and, in the first half, misplaced 21.5% of their passes.

# Atletico only managed four efforts on goal, with Diego Godin’s easily saved header the only one on target.

# Atletico Madrid’s first Champions League semi-final since 1992/93 was in 2014. They have since reached the stage three times in the last four seasons

# It is the first time this season that Real Madrid have ended a Champions League match with a clean sheet.

# 801 goals have now been scored in Madrid derby history.

